Orca Tech signs distie agreement with cyber security ISV ItsMine

Focuses on its core Beyond DLP offering

Distributor Orca Technology has signed a distribution agreement with Israel-based independent software vendor (ISV) ItsMine in what it claims is an exclusive arrangement for Australia.



The agreement focuses on ItsMine’s core Beyond DLP (data loss prevention) product, which offers corporate data protection and compliance through the detection of external attackers and internal threats.

According to Orca Tech, this agreement marks ItsMine’s first foray into the Australian market.

Kfir Kimhi, ItsMine CEO, said this distribution agreement was a part of the ISV’s rapid expansion plan into the Asia Pacific region.

“We see Australia as a key market, and Orca Technology will play a critical role in recruiting the correct partners and MSSPs [managed security service providers] throughout Australia,” Kimhi said.

Craig Ashwood, general manager for Orca Tech, added he was excited to be offering Australian partners access to ItsMine’s DLP offering.

“ItsMine's Beyond DLP solution immediately caught our attention due to the ease and speed of implementation, requires no endpoint agent and the fact that it is much more than DLP,” Ashwood said.

This is the latest security-related distribution agreement to come from Orca Tech, previously signing on security and analytics vendor Exabeam for Australia and New Zealand in early May.