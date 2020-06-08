Red Hat taps Red Education for training in Australia

Red Education will offer a select portfolio of virtual and instructor led courses from the vendor.

Open source software vendor Red Hat has appointed specialist IT and professional services training provider Red Education as a reseller partner for Red Hat training and certification offerings in Australia.

Red Education, which operates across the Asia Pacific region, already partners on training certification with the likes of Nutanix, Avaya, Arista, VMWare, Palo Alto Networks and more.

Now, as part of the Red Hat training and certification program, Red Education will offer a select portfolio of virtual and instructor led courses from the vendor. Red Hat offers a range of courses to help IT professionals and organisations get the most out of their technology investment, from architecture through to adoption and training,

According to the training provider’s website, current courses include Red Hat Administration (RH124VT), Automation with Ansible (DO407) and Ansible Essentials (DO007).

The new collaboration between the two companies comes as a result of increasing interest and demand for Red Hat training and certification among Red Education customers across Australia and New Zealand.

“We have seen high demand from our customers specifically around Red Hat training and certifications, and are very excited to have Red Hat training and certifications as part of our current portfolio of offerings,” Red Education managing director Mike Baird said.

“With this collaboration, along with our other technologies, we aim to provide a unique training experience not currently seen in the market,” he added.

The new training partnership comes as Red Hat continues to ramp up its channel activity in the local market, with the A/NZ channel contributing to around 60 per cent of bookings, as of October last year.

Channel growth for the company significantly increased in 18 months leading up to last October, coinciding with the appointment of Garry Gray to lead the channel charge in the region.

Red Hat A/NZ managing director Max McLaren admitted last year that, prior to Gray’s appointment, it hadn’t been that successful with channel partnerships in the past.

“We can’t be what we are without our ecosystem and partner community,” Gray said in late 2019. “The growth in our business is directly attributable to both those elements.”