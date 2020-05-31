NBN launches 1Gbps wholesale speed for some fibre users

250Mbps available for 70 percent of the NBN HFC footprint.

NBN Co has begun rolling out three new wholesale speeds, with the highest spanning between 500Mbps and 1Gbps, but only for a limited number of users.

Retail service providers (RSPs) will now be able to sell three new residential wholesale tiers, with the broadband builder claiming its entire hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) network will get at least 250Mbps by June next year.

Plans of 500-1,000Mbps, which are branded as ‘ultrafast’, will be available on 18 per cent of its network, which encompasses fibre-to-the-premises (FttP) connections and along with an initial 7 per cent of HFC users.

The first of the wholesale tiers, named ‘home fast’, is claimed to be the highest residential speed supportable by “the entire NBN fixed line footprint” and reaches up to 100Mbps service.

The second tier, named ‘superfast’ encompasses 250Mbps, which will initially be available “for up to 70 percent of the NBN HFC footprint".

However the network builder said it planned to make it available to order for 100 percent of the NBN HFC footprint by June 2021.

Meanwhile, the top speed, branded ‘ultrafast’, will hit between “500 to close to 1,000/50 Mbps”, but will only reach seven per cent of the initial NBN HFC footprint and allegedly 100 per cent of FttP connections

“NBN Co is planning to overprovision most other existing wholesale fixed line speed tiers starting from between June and August 2020 (with the exception of the new Home Ultrafast speed tiers,” the builder said.

The company also claimed it would “support” internet retailers to verify the actual speeds that are attainable at individual premises.

“Our priority is to help deliver high speed broadband to premises across Australia and, as we complete the initial volume build to 11.5 million premises, we are starting to unleash higher speed tiers on a phased basis,” said NBN Co chief customer officer Brad Whitcomb.

“Launching the three new higher wholesale speed tiers is the next step in our network evolution and we will continue to upgrade the network to offer higher speed services to more customers over time.”