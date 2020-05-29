Gov’t searches for partner to develop new regional digital tech hub

The purpose of the Digital Tech Hub is to support regional, rural and remote Australians to make the most of telecommunications services

Credit: Dreamstime

The federal government’s Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications has put the call out for partners to build its proposed Regional Digital Tech Hub website.

The purpose of the Digital Tech Hub is to support regional, rural and remote Australians to make the most of telecommunications services.

The department released a consultation paper for feedback on the design and implementation of the proposed hub in January this year, in response to the recommendations from the 2018 Regional Telecommunications Review.

When the consultation paper was released, the department said the hub would provide regional, rural and remote Australians information on digital technologies and support them to address telecommunications issues.

It was also intended to help regional, rural and remote residential consumers and small to medium businesses “get connected and say connected”.

Broadly, the Digital Tech Hub will provide people with independent information about the choice of digital technologies and applications available, and to help them build the skills and confidence to make the most of digital technologies.

The website will be complemented by a social media presence, which will enable people to use an instant messaging function to interact with Digital Tech Hub operators.

Now, the department has issued a request for tender (RFT) to find a provider to design, develop and manage the Digital Tech Hub website.

According to tender documents, whoever wins the job will take on a number of responsibilities, including website design, testing and hosting, branding, assets, information architecture, user experience and wireframes.

Additionally, the resulting contract will involve content development, content aggregation and ongoing content management, as well as ongoing analysis and assessment to maintain and improve the website, and more.

The tender documents also noted that the website should be built against the Digital Transformation Agency’s (DTA) Digital Service Standard and must comply with required accessibility standards – Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).

It is understood that the website will not operate in the federal government’s gov.au domain and, instead, an off-the-shelf platform can be used.