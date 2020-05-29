Over the Wire moves private cloud to NextDC

Credit: ID 144516710 © Vladimir Timofeev | Dreamstime.com

Telco and IT services provider Over the Wire is to move its private cloud into NextDC’s data centres as part of a new agreement.

According to the company, the deal will see it migrate core elements of its network and private cloud infrastructure into the former’s Tier 4 centres.

Over the Wire added that the partnership was a “foundational building block” that will bring it closer to public cloud providers and on-ramp services, thereby supporting its multi-cloud efforts.

The publicly listed company will also enable NextDC to “leverage” its own “deep networking capabilities” in building its data centres.

The announcement follows on from a bittersweet half year earnings update, which revealed both Over the Wire’s to have grown by a quarter at the same time as its profit fell by the same amount.

CEO Michael Omeros said the COVID-19 pandemic had also created uncertainty and a “challenging market” for the company.

However, he added: “Our team has shown focus and resilience which should be commended.”We are satisfied with how the business is currently tracking and confident about achieving positive growth into next financial year.”