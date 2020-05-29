Menu
Over the Wire moves private cloud to NextDC

Claims will help multi-cloud strategy

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Credit: ID 144516710 © Vladimir Timofeev | Dreamstime.com

Telco and IT services provider Over the Wire is to move its private cloud into NextDC’s data centres as part of a new agreement.

According to the company, the deal will see it migrate core elements of its network and private cloud infrastructure into the former’s Tier 4 centres.

Over the Wire added that the partnership was a “foundational building block” that will bring it closer to public cloud providers and on-ramp services, thereby supporting its multi-cloud efforts.

The publicly listed company will also enable NextDC to “leverage” its own “deep networking capabilities” in building its data centres.

The announcement follows on from a bittersweet half year earnings update, which revealed both Over the Wire’s to have grown by a quarter at the same time as its profit fell by the same amount.

CEO Michael Omeros said the COVID-19 pandemic had also created uncertainty and a “challenging market” for the company.

However, he added: “Our team has shown focus and resilience which should be commended.”We are  satisfied with how the business is currently tracking  and confident about achieving positive growth into next financial year.”


Tags NextDCOver the Wiremulti-Cloud

