How CMD Solutions is guiding clients through their next investment step

L-R: Andre Morgan, Fabio Carvana and Adam Durbin (CMD Solutions) Credit: CMD Solutions

As businesses contemplate returning operations to a new type of normal following the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing that shouldn’t be too far from top of mind is efficiency and cost effectiveness.

CEO of CMD Solutions Andre Morgan pointed out one main challenge it will face in the next six to 24 months is helping clients invest in areas that are going to have positive return on their investment from a migration efficiency perspective.

CMD is an AWS partner with multiple competencies under its belt, and recently added AWS Migration Competency where it had to demonstrate client migration and transformation.

“It’s about migrating with the appropriate amount of transformation where the client can actually realise a much more efficient operational environment at the other side of it,” Morgan said.

The achievement marks CMD’s fourth AWS competency, following on from its AWS DevOps, AWS Security and AWS End User Computing competencies. CMD has also completed AWS’ Well Architected Review program and has also been through a business case partner program.

“It is at the very start of the process when our clients are considering migration but they need to do the analysis and weigh up the economics of it all,” Morgan said. “That’s complementary to the migration service that we offer and I think it’s really important that a client does this in some way.



"Ultimately it gives the clients a much better position on understanding what that investment is needed, the likely returns and a roadmap that reduces the risk around migration.”

Next up, Morgan said the company was striving towards achieving AWS’ data analytics competency, and its sister organisation, Eliiza, has the machine learning competency in its sights.

CMD is also aiming to achieve the AWS managed service provider competency, which comes with a hefty undertaking that it was positioning for later this calendar year.

Nib travel is one example of a customer migration where CMD used VMC on AWS as the backbone for a lot of its workloads moving as part of an on-premises shift to the cloud, along with the AWS native environment for other services.

“We’ve always taken a right fit approach to where the workloads should go, it’s not VMC on AWS or AWS for everything, it’s a bit of a mix and match, and that’s depending on the client’s environment and what they’re trying to achieve,” Morgan said. “With nib travel, we helped them to evacuate two data centres, and migrate 200 to 300 workloads within a handful of months.”

CMD maintains a long history with nib in helping the insurer build its first AWS platform and also migrating their insurance system of records into a controlled environment last year.

“We moved through a whole different series of projects, helping to enable them and incorporate standards into their environment with the right governance around it,” he said.

“We’ve been able to help a lot of clients in getting the right approach, controls in place and also where it makes sense, to rapidly evacuate data centres. This is where a solution like VMC on AWS really works well.”

CMD was acquired by Mantel Group last year, adding a fourth brand to its growing portfolio of specialist providers, which also includes DigIO, Eliiza and Kasna.




