Private Data Clouds goes into liquidation in the face of legal woes

Sydney-based Private Data Clouds has gone into voluntary liquidation with more than $140,000 owed to creditors.

According to liquidation documents, the company’s unsecured creditors include Telstra, 5G Networks and Digital Pacific, who are all owed an unspecified amount.

Private Data Clouds is also embroiled in a legal dispute with its largest debtor, company director Robyn Hutley, according to liquidator Kathleen Vouris, partner at Hall Chadwick.

“That dispute and those dealings has affected the business for some time, and the company is not in a position to put further funds in fighting that legal action,” she said.

Hutley, along with spouse Geoff Ferris, are also listed as unsecured creditors, along with Arnott Technology Lawyers, who are owed $75,000 and $8,000, respectively.

Vouris claimed the amount attributed to Hutley and Ferris is related to the money that was put into the business and wages.

In total, $147,000 is said to be owed to partly secured creditors, Australian Securities and Investments Commission documents show.

The company isn't intending to sell up due to its small client base, according to Vouris.



Private Data Clouds was set up in 2018 and claimed to offer a range of services and products, including hosting services in Sydney and Newcastle. It is also a registered partner with the Australian Cyber Security Centre.

According to its website, Private Data Clouds was established "to combat the lack of enterprise grade IT services delivered to Australian business in regional areas."