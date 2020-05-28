Aussie Broadband claims first NBN portal for service managers

Allegedly allows IT managers and MSPs to turn the connections on at NBN-serviced locations within minutes

Phillip Britt (Aussie Broadband) Credit: Aussie Broadband

Aussie Broadband has updated its end-to-end online sign-up for enterprise services on the National Broadband Network (NBN) to encompass businesses and managed service providers (MSP), claiming it is the first to do so at this scale.



Named 'Carbon', the service will enable IT managers and MSPs to turn connections on at NBN-serviced locations within minutes, Aussie Broadband claimed.

The service, which leverages Cisco Meraki technology, is an altered version of its end-to-end online sign-up service for enterprise NBN connections, which launched in October 2019.

Businesses will also be able to order, configure and activate enterprise services from a portal, managing director Phillip Britt said.

“We believe we are the first telecommunications company in Australia ever to do this to this level,” he added.

MSPs will be able to build tailored solutions for customers and link services back to their own cloud platforms, according to Britt.

The service also allows for customer configurations to be added to services in seconds and includes single click tests and diagnostics, real-time monitoring of bandwidth and data use, centralised notifications, billing and support.

Additionally, businesses can purchase and customise products and services online, with some examples including internet services, data centre connections, phone systems, multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) networks and SD-WAN networks.