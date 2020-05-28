Ixup CEO Peter Leihn resigns

IXUP CEO Peter Leihn Credit: Ixup

The CEO of publicly listed data collaboration platform Ixup, Peter Leihn, has resigned citing personal reasons, effectively 31 July.

Ixup founder and executive director Dean Joscelyne will take on the top responsibilities while the search for a new candidate begins.

Leihn joined the company in 2018 following an extensive local and international search to fill the role. His experience spans more than 25 years, and was previously the global head of commercial for Data61.



He was also the chief scientist for NSW where he led science policy development and had oversight for strategic investment in the innovation ecosystem, and maintained a long career in the Asia Pacific with Hewlett Packard and Autodesk.

“I will depart IxupP incredibly proud of the team I have had the privilege to lead,” Leihn said. “Ixup has developed a sovereign capability in encrypted analytics and has completed its productisation phase.



"It is gaining solid traction with clients and partners grappling with the challenge of performing analytics while preserving the privacy of individuals.”

Ixup chairman Grant Paterson extended his gratitude to Leihn saying he has a left the company with a strong technical platform and pipeline of growth opportunities.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has been taking steps to reduce cash outflow and extend its operating runway.

This has resulted in further action around reducing staff hours and fixed remuneration, with a focus on retaining core sales and technical support functions to focus on closing commercial opportunities, the company said.

Ixup has also reduced costs relating to essential services and infrastructure.

“These actions reflect the continued focus of the Board and management on preserving cash and long-term shareholder value while maintaining a focus on service of existing and prospective customers, and conversion of Ixup’s sales pipeline,” the company told shareholders in a statement lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).