Workday Adaptive Planning now runs on Azure as Microsoft returns the favour

Integrations with Microsoft Teams and Azure Active Directory also on the agenda

Gavriella Schuster (Microsoft) Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has joined forces with Workday to enhance customer experience capabilities at enterprise planning level, following collaboration across key cloud-based offerings.

The partnership will allow Workday customers to run Workday Adaptive Planning on Microsoft Azure, backed by integrations with Microsoft Teams and Azure Active Directory to improve workplace "collaboration, productivity and security".

In response, Microsoft will roll out Workday Adaptive Planning for its global finance teams to bolster planning, budgeting and forecasting.

“In partnership with Workday, we’ll deliver new solutions that connect the people and financial insights of Workday to the cloud productivity of Microsoft Teams and cloud platform of Azure, so our joint customers can do more,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president of One Commercial Partner at Microsoft.

The move is designed to provide real-time planning capabilities for organisations with access to cloud-based data across the key functions of finance, HR, sales and business units. The addition of Workday Adaptive Planning to Azure will also provide “increased flexibility” as customer demand for cloud-based planning rises amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Delving deeper, the partnership includes additional integrations and support between complementary applications, such as Microsoft Teams syncing up with Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions. Meanwhile, Azure Active Directory integrations will enable customers to access enterprise data and applications through single sign-on.

“Now, more than ever, planning takes centre stage as companies return to the workplace, rebuild supply chains, and in some cases reimagine their businesses in our rapidly changing world,” added Tom Bogan, vice chairman of Workday.

“With cloud planning at scale and even tighter integration to help customers collaborate, this partnership underscores what Workday was built for - to help customers unlock potential in their people and the business even in the most dynamic environments.”