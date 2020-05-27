How COVID-19 changed Aussie tech experts' tack

Credit: Illustration 37352194 © Johannes Gerhardus Swanepoel - Dreamstime.com

More than 90 per cent of Australian businesses have changed their technology priorities amid the coronavirus pandemic, with most believing it has paved the way for opportunity.

According to the report by Cisco’s AppDynamics, 91 per cent of Australian technology experts surveyed are looking for visibility and insight into the performance of the technology stack.

Real time data at the point of need was deemed to be equally as important, also being recognised by 91 per cent of Australian respondents.



The report, Agents of Transformation Report 2020, which surveyed how 1,000 technology experts from over 10 countries – including Australia – also found freedom to experiment and autonomy were highly valued, standing at 89 per cent.



Meanwhile, 87 per cent claimed that the digital customer experience is their top priority going forward.



The top challenge in dealing with the digital customer experience was managing spikes in website traffic, found in 86 per cent of respondents.



This challenge was followed by a lack of visibility and insight into technology performance and the impact on customers at 80 per cent and then managing mean time to resolution (MTTR) with remote IT departments at 76 per cent.

Additionally, more than half of the Australian interviewees said they were under more pressure at work than ever before and 66 per cent were asked to perform tasks and activities they have not done before.

Danny Winokur, general manager for AppDynamics, said 86 per cent of Australian respondents believe this period is one of opportunity.



“Technologists are stepping up in their organisations’ hour of need, and it is now the responsibility of business leaders to do everything possible to provide these women and men with the tools, leadership and support they require to deliver first class digital customer and employee experiences,” Winokur said.

“It will be the skill, vision and leadership of these agents of transformation that will determine how businesses are able to navigate this turbulent period and emerge stronger on the other side.”



