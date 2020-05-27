Spirit launches NBN Enterprise Ethernet to the channel

Publicly listed Spirit Telecom has launched its NBN Enterprise Ethernet (NBN EE) to its resellers and customers via its Spirit X sales platform.

NBN EE is an enterprise grade fibre service, which the telco said “significantly expands the market opportunity for Spirit X across Australia, which could previously service 100,000 addresses with fibre internet products to now being able to provide symmetrical data connections across a national footprint.”

Spirit X now aggregates, services, qualifies and sells high speed products from its own network as well as Opticomm, NBN, TPG, DGTek, FG Telecom and Vocus.

In line with the expanded market for Spirit X, Spirit expects further organic growth as cross selling opportunities emerge and the platform moves from a data platform to a marketplace in FY21, offering cloud services, IT support and security. Customers can expect bundled, high-speed Internet and IT services in one offering.

“The launch of the NBN Enterprise Ethernet product moves Spirit into a new phase of growth,” Spirit managing director Sol Lukatsky said. “Spirit X has already generated over 6200 service qualifications and leads in a few months. With the ability to service a much larger number of businesses, Spirit can drive greater awareness of the platform and continue to fill the demand for bundled, high-speed internet links and IT services in one offering.”

The telco and IT services provider told shareholders on 15 April that it had raised $9.2 million in a fresh share placement and expanded its debt facility by $2.9 million, with the additional capital set aside to help the company accelerate its mergers and acquisitions strategy.



At present, Spirit has two potential acquisitions in advanced due diligence and term sheet stage, which the capital will fund. The funds will also be used to expand Spirit X, the company’s telco digital sales platform.



