Bufferzone seeks out A/NZ partners following regional launch

Credit: Dreamstime

Israel-based security vendor Bufferzone Security has launched in Australia and New Zealand and is looking to increase its local managed service provider (MSP) and reseller network.

The A/NZ arm of the virtual container-based security vendor will be led by Greg Wyman, who previously brought StorageCraft, Veritas and Brocade to the region, as well as ioFabric in Asia Pacific.

Wyman, who is also the Asia Pacific vice president of A51 Software, said the vendor is currently looking for partner agreements while regional distribution deals are being finalised.

“What we've done with Bufferzone is we've really adapted our go to market program to minimise the barriers to entry for our partners to sell to their customers and, as I call it, make it easy for our partners to sell,” Wyman said.

He said he is in the final stages of packaging the technology to resellers and MSPs, with plans to offer the vendor's service on a monthly subscription basis.

“The number one goal today is to onboard a couple of partners, work with them and make sure that our go to market is successful,” Wyman said.

Following this, he claimed that he would then work with Bufferzone’s initial partners to then flesh out a partner program that is “genuinely in favour of the partner, as opposed to in favour of the vendor”, citing his past experience in the region.

“What I've historically done is with the early partners that we engage with, we work really closely with them to develop a partner program that really suits them, and therefore, all the other partners in Australia,” he said.

“Instead of us saying to resellers and MSPs, ‘This is what we're doing,’ we'd actually rather them tell us what in today's day and age, what they want to see from us to deliver the best value to them.”