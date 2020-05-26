Ex-Avaya boss Peter Chidiac joins Microsoft partner Informotion

Peter Chidiac (Informotion) Credit: Informotion

The former regional managing director of Avaya Peter Chidiac has joined Microsoft partner Informotion in Australia to lead its global sales team.

Chidiac left the unified communications vendor in February after spending almost four years as Australia and New Zealand leader.

He will now head up sales operations across Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom for solutions provider Informotion.

As well as Microsoft Enterprise, Informotion also has partnerships with EncompaaS, Ephesoft, LiveTiles, Micro Focus and inReach.

“My initial focus is to meet with our customers and partners to understand their needs and then help them map a strategy to modernise their digital workplaces and ultimately their businesses,” he told ARN.

“Customer experience officers have spent the better part of the year reacting to new operating conditions and scrambling to facilitate remote digital workplaces for their staff and they are now starting to evaluate the tactical and somewhat temporary solutions they have put in place.

“It is our priority to help them develop a long-term strategy to simplify secure access to information, automate governance and create data visibility across the organisation - enabling the successful delivery of their objectives.”

According to Chidiac, Informotion has clients in government, health, education, pharmaceutical and financial services.