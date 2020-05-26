Ingram Micro boosts security portfolio with ESET

ESET Australia country manager, Kelly Johnson Credit: ESET Australia

Ingram Micro has boosted its security portfolio with the addition of cyber security vendor, ESET.

Resellers will be able to access the full ESET range, including via the Cloud Marketplace, along with access to marketing support and training opportunities.

Ingram joins Bluechip Infotech, Chillisoft Australia and Microbe in the distribution stable.

Ingram Micro APAC executive director of cloud services Lee Welch said the new partnership ensures all resellers will have access to a greater range of security solutions.

“Security is always top of mind for responsible Australian organisations and ESET invests in research and development globally to ensure it is ahead of the curve,” Welch said. “Its products are both effective and unobtrusive, so that people can get on with their jobs safe in the knowledge that their systems and data are well protected.

“Partnering with ESET means we can ensure our channel community has access to some of the best security products available in the Australian market. In addition, ESET is contributing to our expanding security ecosystem by joining a growing number of cyber security offerings that are available across our greater business, including Marketplace.”

ESET Australia country manager, Kelly Johnson added Ingram’s extensive partner network, combined with its channel expertise, will provide ESET with the opportunity to extend its offering throughout Australia.

“We are excited to be working with them on a range of initiatives that will help ensure the reseller community is well supported,” she said.

Johnson joined ESET after spending more than 30 years at Ingram in February.







