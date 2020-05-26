Optus and Cisco expand partnership for Webex Contact Centre

Credit: Photo 43950693 © Tktktk - Dreamstime.com

Optus has expanded its long-running reseller partnership with Cisco to encompass the vendor’s Webex Contact Centre.

The telecommunications provider has claimed it is the first service provider in Australia to launch an offering based on Cisco’s platform, which is the vendor’s first public cloud-based contact centre platform in the region

Optus is already a reseller of Webex Meetings, Webex Teams and Webex Calling portfolio.

“Australian businesses today demand more flexibility, agility and integration in their contact centre and collaboration solutions. With increased remote working practises driving enterprise to accelerate its move from traditional on-premise to cloud-based solutions, Optus is continuously investing in the latest available cloud technologies and capabilities,” said Deon Liebenberg, Optus Business vice president of product innovation.

Cisco APJC’s head of global contact centre, experience management and calling Jamie Romanin added that the partnership will “help more Australian companies accelerate their journey to cloud”.

The expansion comes a year after Optus became the first provider to add Cisco’s BroadCloud calling platform to its portfolio, offering voice and collaboration services over IP-based networks.