Behind Commvault’s move to sole distribution in Australia

The move, which is effective from 1 July, follows a major reorganisation​ of Commvault’s channel in Australia and New Zealand since at least mid-last year.

Credit: Commvault

An ongoing global effort to “simplify, innovate and execute” lies at the heart of Commvault’s recent decision to move to a single distributor model in Australia.

As reported by ARN, the back-up and disaster recovery solutions vendor has granted Dicker Data exclusive distribution rights in Australia following a distribution review, a move that sees the company drop Tech Data from its distribution roster in the country.

In January, the company appointed Callum Eade as vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan as the vendor “strengthened its go-to-market team,” while Dino Soepono, former Pure Storage director of partner and alliances in Asia Pacific and Japan, was named as its new channel lead for the APJ region.

“We’re focused on the needs of our partners and customers and our objectives are clear: simplify, innovate and execute. This is a new Commvault,” Riccardo Di Blasio, chief revenue officer at Commvault, said in January when Eade’s appointment was announced.

Now, as the company continues to evolve its partner ecosystem globally, there has been a consistent focus on maximising the simplicity of engagement, technical solution excellence and business value to its customers, with distribution playing a critical role in that community.

As such, the “streamlining” of two distributors in Australia into one is part of Commvault’s broader “simplify, innovate and execute” strategy in 2020.

According to Commvault A/NZ area vice president Prasanna Gulasekharam, working exclusively with Dicker Data is a strategic move which is expected to increase the simplicity of engagement with the vendor for the entire Australian partner community.

It should be noted that a substantial part of Commvault’s reseller network was already being managed by Dicker Data, according to the vendor.



Credit: IDG Prasanna Gulasekharam (Commvault)



With the consolidation to one distributor, more than 200 partners around the country will be able to engage with Dicker Data as a kind of “one-stop shop” for the vendor’s solutions, while gaining access to technical expertise and end-to-end support from the distributor.

“Our business relies on partners and their ability to address the diverse needs of our customers,” Gulasekharam said. “Dicker Data has been a strategic distributor for Commvault since May 2018.

“[Dicker Data has] established a proven track record of sales and technical excellence that has significantly grown Commvault’s commercial business in Australia during the course of the relationship to date.

“We are completely confident that Dicker Data has the resources, solution implementation experience and capabilities to enable our resellers across the country to provide the most cost efficient and advanced data management experience to our end users,” he added.

For Soepono, Commvault’s continued expansion in the Australian market is predicated on the ability of the partner ecosystem to “emphasise and communicate” the wider strategic benefits and business value that data management solutions can deliver to organisations across the country — something that Dicker Data can evidently assist with.

“Dicker Data [has] the tools, processes, personnel, expertise and proven experience of being able to do exactly that,” Soepono said. “We look forward to working with our chosen partner — Dicker Data and delivering on intelligent data management solutions to customers making them data ready.”

Unsurprisingly, Dicker Data chief operating officer Vladimir Mitnovetski is pleased with the outcome of Commvault’s local distribution review. However, he notes that Dicker Data’s success in securing the exclusive rights in Australia is built upon a solid, two-year relationship between the two companies.

“Over the past two years, we’ve had great success connecting Commvault to our extensive partner network and leveraging their alliances with our leading vendor portfolio to maximise sales opportunities and growth in the mid-market and enterprise segments,” Mitnovetski said.

“We are thrilled to be the exclusive distributor of Commvault...Commvault’s solutions are innovative with [a] long standing reputation in the market, and this functionality enables us to illustrate and deliver the significant, additional, strategic and business value that organisations can gain from their data,” he added.