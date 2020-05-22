Vic launches grants for kindergarten IT device upgrade

Melbourne Credit: ID 20901259 © Steve Allen | Dreamstime.com

Victorian IT partners targeting the education sector could be in for a raft of new opportunities with the state government's new initiative to upgrade early learning centres.

The state government has put $27.7 million on the table in grants to upgrade or improve early learning facilities and grants, a portion of which will include new technology devices.

The package will give kindergarten centres leave to apply for grants of up to $1,500 for devices such as laptops, tablets and televisions.

The program is part of a $1.18 billion package for education infrastructure projects announced on Monday by the Victorian Government.

The announcement has come as part of a broader push by the state government into early years education, putting $156.6 million over five years on the table as part of a reform.

“We’re delivering unprecedented investment in early childhood services so our children can get the most out of great local kindergartens as we roll-out universal funded Three-Year-Old Kinder,” the state’s Minister for Education James Merlino

“I encourage local councils and early childhood services across Victoria to take advantage of these grants to help improve our kindergartens and set them up for the future.”

The pandemic has created unprecedented demand for greater tech facilities available for schools and teachers as pupils across the country moved to home learning.

As an example, distributor Dicker Data claimed the previous March was its “biggest ever” off the back of the demand forworking-from-home products and services across all sectors including education.