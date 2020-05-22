ICT job opportunities top vacancy list amid 'unprecedented' listing decline

The 5,600 vacanies outnumbered medial practitioners and nurses (5,100) and clerks, call centre workers and receptionists (3,600)

The ICT industry saw the most job vacancies listed online nationwide while job listings overall saw record declines during the month of April, new data indicates.

There were 5,600 ICT professional job vacancies advertised in seasonally adjusted terms across online job listing sites Seek, CareerOne and Australian JobSearch during the month, according to the federal government’s Labour Market Information Portal's Internet Vacancy Index report.

This was more than any other job category – medial practitioners and nurses saw 5,100 listings, followed by general-inquiry clerks, call centre workers and receptionists at 3,600 listings.

Job ads overall fell a seasonally adjusted 42.2 per cent, representing a decline of 48,900 ads month-on-month, and a year-on-year decline of 61.6 per cent, representing a decline of 107,500 job ads.

These declines were labelled as “unprecedented” by the report, which it claimed were accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.

It stated that April’s decline overtook previously held records during the Global Financial Crisis of 10 per cent, representing a decline of 21,700 jobs, and 8.2 per cent, representing a decline of 17,600 jobs.

Out of the states and territories, the highest level of ICT professional job vacancies were found in NSW, with 2,200 seasonally adjusted job ads. Victoria was next with 1,400, followed by the ACT with 840, Queensland with 690, Western Australia with 340 and South Australia with 210.

No ICT professional vacancies were recorded in Tasmania or the Northern Territory.

These job ad declines follow data released by Seek that indicated an easing of the declines in its own listings from data captured in May, with a shift of 10 per cent in the decline recorded between April and 10 May.

“This 10 per cent shift means we may have turned a corner after reaching a particularly low point of decline," said Seek Australia and New Zealand managing director Kendra Banks at the time.