Why you shouldn’t miss Emerging Leaders 2020

ARN is proud to host the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders forum, an online leadership event designed to educate, mentor and showcase the upcoming technology talent in Australia.

In recognising the next generation of leaders coming through the ranks across the country, Emerging Leaders will also offer insights and guidance to Australian executives of the present and the future while uncovering how the industry’s up-and-comers innovate and thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Set for Tuesday, 16 June, this year’s reimagined online event will feature thought leaders and industry champions as keynotes and panellists discussing leadership, new ways of doing business and what’s next for the industry.

From a speaking perspective, the keynote speech will be delivered by former executive at Lonely Planet, founder, investor and mentor Gus Balbontin, who will discuss the importance of adaptability in the fast-moving world of business — an especially important element in the current environment.

This year’s online event will also feature two panel discussions addressing the topics of ‘the next-gen channel’ and ‘how to think like a start-up,’ featuring experts from the industry’s start-up community and up-and-coming leaders in the local channel.



The forum will also include the 30 Under 30 Tech Awards, showcasing the brightest young talent in Australia.

