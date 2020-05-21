DTA opens for new Cloud Marketplace submissions

Respondents will be the first to use the new digital tendering platform

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has released its request for tender (RFT) in establishing its new Cloud Marketplace (CMP) that will begin operating next year.

For the first time, respondents will use the public beta of a new, government-hosted Digital Tendering Platform (DTP) to submit tenders.

The CMP will be established as a whole-of-government cooperative procurement arrangement for cloud offerings to Australian government agencies in two areas - Cloud Services and Cloud Consulting.



“In establishing the new CMP, DTA aims to establish a procurement arrangement that is user friendly, efficient, and responsive to enable the Australian government’s investment in and commitment to cloud computing solutions,” the DTA said in its tender statement.

This will replace the current Cloud Services Panel, which is expiring in March 2021. Sellers that are part of the current CSP will also have to respond to the RFT to be considered in the new panel.

Specifically the DTA noted under Cloud Services, sellers can offer any Information and Communications Technology (ICT) functionality as a cloud service.



Under Cloud Consulting, sellers can provide cloud computing-based professional services, described through a rate-card of subject matter experts.

Respondents have until June 25 to make their submission.

In March, the DTA deferred its planned procurement for establishing the new CMP due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.