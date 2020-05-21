ACA Pacific to distribute Entrust Datacard in A/NZ

Will focus on authentication and certificate solutions

Credit: ACA Pacific

ACA Pacific has expanded its distribution agreement with identity security vendor Entrust Datacard to include Australia and New Zealand.

The agreement will see ACA Pacific build on its existing relationship with the vendor and will focus on Entrust Datacard’s authentication and certificate solutions.



ACA Pacific said it intended to broaden Entrust's footprint from solely enterprise clients to small-to-medium-sized business (SMBs) and partners in that sector.



The distributor said it will offer resellers education and training programs on Entrust, plus consulting support services and sales and marketing activities.

The expansion was a “natural progression for both companies” according to a statement from ACA Pacific, with the distributor and Entrust Datacard both looking to grow their MSP product offerings.



HB Tan, director of ACA Pacific, said by bringing Entrust Datacard into the A/NZ portfolio, this will build on the success the two companies have seen in their Asian operations.



“This appointment further strengthens ACA Pacific’s growing cyber security offering for our reseller partners, especially for our MSPs and specialist integrators,” he said.

“Entrust Datacard is a leader in identity-based security solutions with experience in anticipating the needs of organisations in demanding industries.”

Claus Hansen, vice president of Entrust enterprise sales for Asia Pacific and Japan at Entrust Datacard, added that he was delighted to extend the Asia agreement with ACA Pacific, citing the distributor’s expertise and industry knowledge in the Australia and New Zealand region.