6clicks expands into Sydney and Singapore

Anthony Stevens (6clicks) Credit: 6clicks

Melbourne-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) cyber security management and assessment platform operator 6clicks is expanding its presence into Sydney and Singapore.

In Singapore, 6clicks is teaming up with business transformation consultancy &How Intelligence.

CTO of &How Intelligence, David Robinson said it was building its cyber security and data management modules into the 6clicks platform, which helps manage governance and compliance in a more structured approach, rather than using spreadsheets.

“We have been impressed by the 6clicks platform in how it provides a more intuitive, innovative, and structured approach to these extremely vital processes in organisations,” Robinson said. “We are excited by this partnership as we build our &How Cyber Security and Data Management modules into the logic as well as provide a full service offering to our clients.”

6clicks CEO and co-founder Anthony Stevens said it was looking forward to working closely with &How and their customers.

As part of its expansion into Sydney, the company hired Jamie Rubbi-Clarke as a director of customer success and growth, who previously worked as PwC director of cyber security and JP Morgan Chase vice president of security and intelligence.

“I am delighted to be working with 6clicks, who have developed a unique and innovative solution to risk management and compliance,” Rubbi-Clarke said.

In November, 6clicks struck up a merger with fellow cyber security software company, TrustyGate, snapping up their assets, people and customer contracts, with the TrustyGate brand coming under the 6clicks umbrella.