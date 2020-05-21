Extra RSP network capacity sees NBN speeds recover

Credit: NBN

Speeds on the National Broadband Network (NBN) have shown signs of recovery according to a new report, and the extra 40 per cent network capacity for retail service providers (RSPs) is thought to mostly be the cause.



Before the implementation of the measures from NBN Co, average download speeds from its 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps speed tiers were down by 8 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, while dropping to 14 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively, during busy hours.

This is according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) first monthly Measuring Broadband Australia report, which tracked the performance of the NBN from February to April 2020.

Its analysis also found average upload speeds were performing at levels close to pre-pandemic.

ACCC chair Rod Sims said that Australian broadband services had undergone “unprecedented demand” during the coronavirus pandemic due to the rise of working from home and the usage of telehealth, online learning and other services.

“The most recent data from our Measuring Broadband Australia volunteers shows daytime NBN speeds have not been impacted by this additional demand, and evening speeds are mostly holding up well,” he said.

The speed recovery was also assisted by measures taken from streaming providers to limit performance during busy evening hours.

The decision to waive RSPs’ charges for up to 40 per cent more connectivity virtual circuit (CVC) capacity was first introduced in March, covering all fixed line, fixed wireless and satellite technologies and was to last up until May. However, the offer was extended by additional two months to June in April.