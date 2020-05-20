Dicker Data expands VPN and IoT security solutions with Tosibox deal

Will fill a VPN and IoT gap in its portfolio

David Dicker (Dicker Data) Credit: Dicker Data

Dicker Data has struck a distribution agreement with network and security vendor Tosibox for its entire product range in the Australian market.



By distributing Tosibox products, the agreement will fill the virtual private network (VPN) and Internet of Things (IoT) security gap in Dicker Data’s portfolio, according to Tony Tran, business manager at Dicker Data.



The agreement is expected to facilitate Dicker Data’s small- to medium-sized business and mid-market partners that are looking to provide connection security with rapid deployment functionally.



“I’m pleased to welcome Tosibox to the Dicker Data portfolio. I regularly have conversations with our resellers about the need for simplified VPN and IoT security solutions and I believe their products will effectively fill that gap,” Tran said.

“The Tosibox range will also enable our partners to expand the lines of business with end-users for maximised sale opportunities.”

Mark Dilchert, vice president of sales for APAC at Tosibox, added that he was impressed with Dicker Data’s track record.

“Together with Dicker Data we’re committed to delivering even more value to customers in Australia,” he said.

Use cases for Tosibox solutions have included, but are not limited to, schools, building and industrial automation, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), temporary sites like pop-up stores and construction sites, electronic signage and intelligent transport systems.

This deal comes one day after announcing a distribution agreement with digital display and visual communications solutions provider Five Faces.