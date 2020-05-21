SoftwareOne acquires Aussie start-up GorillaStack

Will lead to further development for its PyraCloud product

Elliott Spira and Oliver Berger (GorillaStack) Credit: GorillaStack

Consulting and software firm SoftwareOne has acquired Sydney-based independent software vendor (ISV) GorillaStack in order to increase its cloud management capabilities for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure.

The financial details of the deal haven't been disclosed.

The acquisition will expand upon SoftwareOne's cloud management capabilities, according to the company's CEO, Dieter Schlosser.

GorillaStack, an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, was co-founded in Sydney in 2015 by CEO Oliver Berger and CTO Elliott Spira. It is currently one of only fifteen organisations that have achieved AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency status for resource and cost optimisation.



"This acquisition will enhance PyraCloud as a unique platform in the market by horizontally integrating the digital software supply chain and allowing customers to manage their assets in a hybrid, multi-cloud environment,” Schlosser said.

“Furthermore, this transaction reflects SoftwareOne's ability to secure attractive capability-led acquisition opportunities, even during the most challenging times."

Specifically, the acquisition will mean automation and security capabilities will be added to SoftwareOne's offerings.

Further, GorillaStack's cloud cost management and real-time event monitoring Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for AWS will be expanded to Azure customers in the near future according to SoftwareOne.

Oliver Berger, GorillaStack CEO, added that he was eager to join with SoftwareOne.

"We are excited about joining SoftwareOne and bringing market-leading cloud management and real-time security capabilities to customers globally," Berger said.

GorillaStack has previously been acknowledge for their expertise as the start-up specialist of the year at the 2019 ARN Innovation Awards.

Meanwhile, this acquisition is the latest for SoftwareOne over the last 18 months, with 2019 seeing the firm acquiring Melbourne-based BNW Consulting in November and Singapore-based RightCloud in February.