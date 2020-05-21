Nuago pitches Nutanix HCI to Adelaide Oval

Adelaide Oval Credit: Dreamstime

South Australian IT services provider Nuago has overhauled the legacy infrastructure of Adelaide Oval.

The Adelaide-founded company deployed Nutanix’s hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) to the cricket stadium after ripping out its on-premises hardware.

The Nutanix HCI now serves as the Oval’s point of sale, CRM, disaster recovery (DR), business continuity planning (BCP), database management, alongside other systems.

Carrying out the project while matches are suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nuago also deployed Nutanix’s AHV hypervisor and a multi-cloud data protection solution from HYCU.

According to the Oval, the overhaul has shifted its technology focus to the Oval Hotel, which is scheduled to open in September 2020.

“We may not have game days and other events right now, but when we’re back up and running, we need an IT system that enables us to deliver the right experience for spectators and clients,” said Bruce Malcolm, Adelaide Oval ICT manager.

“Scalability is vital – most of our trade happens during short 15-minute windows where sales go from virtually nothing to peak in a matter of seconds. That requires considerable IT capabilities to maintain, which will only increase as sporting and hospitality events are further digitalised.”