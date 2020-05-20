Google Cloud Next ‘20 stretches out into nine-week digital event series

The digital event series is designed to offer fresh content each week from July until September 8

Google Cloud has confirmed that its Next ‘20 event will kick off on 14 July as a nine-week digital event series that will cover a variety of themes, including infrastructure, security, data analytics and more.

The digital event series is designed to offer fresh content each week from July until 9 September, with over 200 sessions ranging from keynotes from industry luminaries to advanced learning opportunities with top Google developers.

Google Cloud revealed in early March that this year’s edition of its annual partner and customer event would be switched to an entirely digital affair as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, Google Cloud chief marketing officer Alison Wagonfeld said that the event would still take place from 6-8 April, but that it would be reimagined as Google Cloud Next ’20: Digital Connect.

This would come in the form of a free, global, digital-first, multi-day event connecting attendees to Next ’20 content and each other through streamed keynotes, breakout sessions, interactive learning and digital “ask an expert” sessions with Google teams.

By 18 March, the company had decided to postpone the Google Cloud Next ’20: Digital Connect event due to continuing concern for the health and safety of its customers, partners, employees and local communities, and “based on recent decisions made by the federal and local governments regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19)”.

Now, however, the latest iteration of the event, Google Cloud Next ’20: OnAir, has emerged, along with a detailed program and a firm launch date.

“Next OnAir will include interactive developer and learning programs such as Study Jams, Cloud Hero, and free one-month access to our curated learning paths on Qwiklabs and Pluralsight to help you prepare for certification,” Wagonfeld said in a blog post.

She also noted that attendees will be able to learn how some of the world’s leading companies are solving their biggest challenges and hear firsthand how their digital transformation journeys have “prepared them for this moment”.

The nine broad subject areas that correspond with the nine weeks of the event series are: industry insights; productivity and collaboration; infrastructure; security; data analytics; data management and databases; application modernisation; cloud artificial intelligence (AI); and business application platform.

Attendees who were previously registered for Next ’20 don’t have to do a thing to attend, as they will be automatically registered for Google Cloud Next ’20: OnAir. Otherwise, registrations are open to anyone else who wants to attend the free event.