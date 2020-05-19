Huawei Australia names new enterprise lead

Credit: Huawei

Huawei Australia has promoted Theodore Shao as its new head of enterprise business group (EBG) following the departure of Colin Hu.

This is the first time that Huawei has appointed a locally-based person to the role. Shao has been with Huawei since 2002 in various management roles and was recently the solution director for EBG.

Huawei Australia said it thanked outgoing Hu for his “significant contribution in helping to build our enterprise division over the last two years and wish him all the very best for the future.” Hu has spent close to 20 years with Huawei across various management roles in different regions.

Shao reaffirmed Huawei’s commitment to supporting Australian businesses, its local team and partners, particularly emphasising its focus on its WiFi-6 and flash storage products as well as optical, eLTE and UPS products.

“We have built a strong local team with our local expert staff delivering customised solutions developed here in Australia specifically for the local market and its unique demands,” Shao said.

“We look forward to continuing to work increasingly closely with our experienced distributors and our vast network of channel and solution partners to our mutual benefit.

“As we move through these challenging times we will be listening closely to our customers to find out how our world-class technology and solutions help them reach their goals despite the current uncertain environment.”