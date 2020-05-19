Dicker Data builds out AV offering with Five Faces deal

Dicker Data will now offer partners in Australia Five Faces’ solutions for the central control of smart devices, such as digital signage

Credit: Dreamstime

Dicker Data is building out its audio visual (AV) technology portfolio, striking a new Australian distribution agreement with local digital display and visual communications solutions provider Five Faces.

Headquartered in Queensland, Five Faces operates an enterprise cloud-based platform that enables the central control of smart devices such as digital displays, interactive displays and mobile phones.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dicker Data will now offer partners around Australia Five Faces’ solutions for the central control of smart devices that, together, deliver end-to-end customer experience management.

“I’m pleased to be expanding our AV portfolio to include enterprise and SME content curation vendor, Five Faces,” Dicker Data head of AV Andrew Upshon said. “We see consistently strong demand for digital signage and professional AV solutions across the healthcare, retail, corporate and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industries.

“Five Faces has a strong reputation in these segments and represents a natural fit for our reseller partners. By partnering closely with Five Faces, we will be helping our reseller partners to capture the whole digital display opportunity beyond just hardware,” said Upshon, who was named as the distributor’s new AV lead in April.

For Five Faces CEO Yazz Krishna, Dicker Data represented a good fit for his company’s go-to-market efforts in the local channel.

“What we were after was a passionate distributor with an interest in helping [its] channel and customers learn, navigate and implement these solutions, and to partner with us to educate the market,” Krishna said. “It’s clear Dicker Data has the right, customer-centric approach for our solution offering with a lot of complementary solutions to pair with it.”