Dubber snaps up CallN for $1.17M

Steve McGovern (Dubber) Credit: Dubber

Publicly listed cloud call recording service provider Dubber has acquired its Australian-based competitor CallN for $1.17 million.

Dubber CEO Steve McGovern said the consolidation of the two companies will help accelerate many clients as they move their call recording to the cloud.

“An opportunity to acquire CallN presented itself as it was divested from a larger ownership structure and, as well as securing accretive revenue, Dubber will also benefit from procuring highly capable personnel in the CallN business with product and technical expertise, as well as existing relationships with some of the channel teams with partnering service providers," Mc Govern said.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dubber will issue about 1,066,096 Dubber fully paid ordinary shares and $35,000 in cash, of which 75 per cent will be paid at completion of the transaction and the balance is subject to post- completion adjustments.

CallN’s engineering and sales team will be joining Dubber after the close of the acquisition, which will be completed at the end of this month.

CallN was previously partly owned by Telstra and services some Telstra customers, specialising in on-premise call recording.

Dubber recently announced its cloud call recording and data capture service for Telstra business and mobile customers, enabling BCP, mobile call recording at scale and whole of business call recording beyond call centres.