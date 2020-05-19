ArchTis tapped by Curtin University for space DataLake

Will bring in $62,000 in initial revenue

Canberra-based ArchTis has scored a contract with Curtin University that will net it an extra $62,000 in revenue.

The project will see ArchTis build and implement access controls for the Curtin University SSA DataLake.

The prototype will integrate ArchTis’ Kojensi Enterprise with Axiomatics’ ABAC policy engine to manage differential access to both content and data at varying levels of sensitivity.

The DataLake project will be the company’s first integration with Axiomatics, which “paves the way” for Kojensi to enter the exciting big data analytics market, according to the company.

“This is an exciting announcement for ArchTis as it is our first win in the Education and growing space sectors,” ArchTis CEO Daniel Lai said.

“It demonstrates the broad demand for Kojensi outside the Government sector and reinforces our recent efforts to pivot the platform to service a larger number of customers.

"This win puts ArchTis at the forefront of providing secure differential access to big data services dealing with sensitive information, a key growth market for ArchTis given the global explosion of big data analytics and artificial intelligence.”

The win will come as a relief for ArchTis after its first half year revenue for 2020 fell by 73 per cent year-on-year.

The security company made just $248,809 in revenue for the six months ended 31 December 2019.