Leading Edge DC nabs $20M backing for regional data centre rollout

Privately owned edge data centre network provider Leading Edge Data Centres has secured $20 million in funding to help grow its regional data centre network from publicly listed investment firm Washington H. Soul Pattinson.

Leading Edge DC was also awarded investment as part of SparkLabs Cultiv8 2020 accelerator group - an Asia Pacific acceleration program based out of regional NSW.

The funding will go towards a national rollout of more than 20 Tier 3 data centres built across regional Australia, to provide faster internet speeds and direct cloud connectivity for regional areas.

According to Leading Edge DC CEO and founder Chris Thorpe, the company's modular Tier 3 data centre design is prefabricated and built locally offsite, in Newcastle, NSW, with footprints that scale in 30 or 75 rack configurations, with all data centre hubs connected.

The rollout will start with 75-Rack Edge Hubs across NSW, with Newcastle and Tamworth sites expected to be ready towards the end of the year.

Albury, Wagga Wagga, Parkes, Dubbo and Coffs Harbour are planned to go live by May 2021, with strategic real estate acquisition well underway.

“To have the backing of Washington H. Soul Pattinson strongly affirms our mission. We’re proud to be early movers in the Australian market, with significant investment in real estate options already secured,” Thorpe said.



“The structure of the internet and enterprise computing resources is changing. We’re ready to help enterprises attain a new level of network connectivity density and deliver seamless digital experiences to their customers – no matter where they are located.”

Having a data centre set up close to regional and rural users will enable faster applications spanning many use cases across content hosting and distribution, IoT data processing, digital mapping, AgTech, autonomous machinery, telehealth and telecommunications.

It will also help take the load off existing backhaul networks and help reduce network latency for internet intensive activities.

“Our edge network, powered by partnerships with strategic real estate, diverse network connectivity, and cloud-ready services, delivers competitive solutions for customers requiring a smarter network,” said Thorpe. “Within weeks we can be present in new locations with a Tier 3 data centre, designed for Australian conditions, capable of scaling as required.”

Washington H. Soul Pattinson managing director Todd Barlow said it was excited to partner with Leading Edge DC and support their mission to power the digital economy of regional Australia.

“The recent COVID-19 crisis has further highlighted that regional Australia has a great need for digital infrastructure to improve connectivity for remote and rural areas," he said.

