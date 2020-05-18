ASG Group appoints new Victorian EGM

Credit: Dreamstime

ASG Group has appointed D’wayne Mitchell as its executive general manager for Victoria in a bid to expand its state footprint.



Mitchell, who previously spent seven years at NEC Australia, will be responsible for bolstering and furthering ASG's investment in client services across consulting, managed services and IT solutions as well as expanding its client base in Victoria.

He takes over from Simon Denney, who was in the position from December 2017 to March this year, although Duncan Moncrieff has served as the acting state lead in the intervening period.

Dean Langenbach, CEO of ASG, said Mitchell’s appointment would strengthen the company's service offering and capabilities in Victoria.

“We are delighted to welcome D’wayne to the ASG team,” Langenbach said.

“He brings a wealth of industry knowledge and first-hand experience in delivering major business transformation programs through IT solutions.

“As we continue to support our clients and increase our national footprint, especially during this current challenging time, D’wayne’s expertise will complement and enhance our strong consulting capabilities and services that we provide to our clients in Victoria.”

Mitchell added that he was looking forward to starting in the role.“I am excited to be a part of ASG Group and the team in Victoria and look forward to working with clients as a genuine alternative to the global players,” he said.

Mitchell brings with him over 30 years of experience in the industry. Prior to his appointment at ASG, he was the executive director of managed services at NEC Australia, as well as being a board member.

Prior to this, he held a number of positions at CSC -- now DXC Rechnology --, Peak Gold Mines and Wang Australia.

This appointment is the latest regional-related move from ASG in recent months, with the company acquiring Canberra-based professional services firm Group 10 Consulting in March 2020 and Brisbane-based 1ICT in November 2019.