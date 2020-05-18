Fronde sells A/NZ Netsuite business to a revived OnlineOne

Fronde unravels a 2013 deal which saw it acquire trans-Tasman Netsuite specialist OnlineOne

Jason Delamore (Fronde) Credit: Supplied

Wellington-based IT services company Fronde has sold its trans-Tasman Oracle NetSuite cloud ERP business back to the founders of OnlineOne.

Don McLean and Craig Traub sold their Australia-based OnlineOne business to Fronde in 2013 and then joined the company as senior employees.

Fronde CEO Jason Delamore told Reseller News that, like many businesses, Fronde had been reviewing its portfolio to ensure it was focused on areas where it could have strong contracted revenue streams and customer relationships.

"With the changes in the market place during, and post, COVID-19, Fronde had the opportunity to divest the NetSuite practice," Delamore said.

"Don McLean and Craig Traub sold the practice to Fronde back in 2013, and were well placed to re-establish OnlineOne and provide a seamless transition for customers."

All current NetSuite customers will transfer to OnlineOne, which has employed the majority of Fronde’s NetSuite employees. The rest remain employed by Fronde.



The sale price was not disclosed.

Fronde said it remained extremely committed to the Australian market.

"The business is focused on Google, Salesforce and AWS, plus others," Delamore said. "In the Australian market, the main focus is the Google portfolio.

"We maintain a sales and consulting presence in Australia and delivery and support is unchanged."



The sale also aligned with Fronde’s strategy to refine and develop its partnerships, integration and managed services capabilities.

"Our vision on helping organisations be more productive remains unchanged - through professional services, global platforms and selected applications," Delamore said.

The transition was concluded on 8 May and Fronde said it was is confident OnlineOne would provide excellent service to its current NetSuite customers.

Fronde said it had briefed all the affected customers and both companies would ensure customer support was seamless over this period.

“There will be no change for our NetSuite clients who will continue to enjoy their existing relationships with the same people," Don McLean, CEO OnlineOne, said. "We look forward to working with them well into the future.”



Meanwhile, 16-year Fronde executive James Valentine has departed Fronde to take up a digital CTO role with Fisher & Paykel Technologies.