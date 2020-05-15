Decline in ICT job market eases

The ACT was the only state or territory to record a rise

The decline of new ICT job ads is starting to slow according to data illustrating a month of anti-coronavirus spreading measures.



According to early Seek data, the technology sector may have "turned a corner" in reversing a steep plummet in job postings recorded between March and April when the social distancing lockdown took hold of Australia.

“In the first two weeks of May, we have seen job ad volumes slowly creep back up, which aligns to the will of governments to get the economy moving and get people back into jobs," explained Seek Australia and New Zealand managing director Kendra Banks.

Although, Banks was cautious to be "too positive at this point", she pointed to a 10 per cent shift in the job ad decline between April and 10 May.

"In the week ended 10 May, job advertising was down -59.7 per cent compared to the same week last year. At the lowest point in April, week ended 19 April shows a job ad decline of -69.1 per cent compared to the same week in 2019,” she said. “This 10 per cent shift means we may have turned a corner after reaching a particularly low point of decline. "

However, she added, those applying for the few remaining jobs will find competition higher than usual.

The easing in the new ICT job listings follow on from the declines seen in new technology listings during March, which saw a drop of 30 per cent for the month year-on-year, while overall job listings fell by 65 per cent for the same period.

Broken down, the figures showed the Western Australian market to be the hardest hit, with new listings declining 44 per cent month-on-month.

New ICT job listings in NSW, Queensland and Victoria were close by with declines of 42 per cent, 41 per cent and 39 per cent respectively.

New South Australian ICT job listings were protected slightly, only falling 17 per cent, while the ACT actually saw a rise in new ICT job listings at 1 per cent. There was no data recorded for new ICT job listings the Northern Territory and Tasmania.

Meanwhile, overall new job listings nationwide were down by 49.9 per cent month on month and 65.6 per cent year on year.

Out of all the states and territories for overall new job listings, the ACT experienced the smallest month on month decline at 25.2 per cent.

Following this was the Northern Territory at 41 per cent, followed by Western Australia at 42.4 per cent, South Australia at 43.9 per cent, Tasmania at 46.8 per cent, NSW at 52.4 per cent and then Victoria with a decline of 56.3 per cent.



