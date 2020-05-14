Datto layoffs hit APAC amid global restructure

Datto's James Bergl Credit: Datto

Datto has laid off employees across Australia and New Zealand as part of a coronavirus-spurred global restructure.

Multiple sources have confirmed with ARN that layoffs have been made in a move that will affect channel-facing roles, sales and technical staff.

A restructure will now hit operations in Asia Pacific, while globally Datto will reduce its headcount to that of six months previously. Datto stressed that locally the impact would be “minimal”.

"As the economic consequences of the global pandemic continue to sink in, Datto made the difficult decision to reduce our number of employees,” global CEO Tim Weller said in a statement.

“Our hiring over the past six months anticipated a much higher rate of growth in 2020 than the managed service provider industry or Datto are now likely to see. Our actions mean rolling back our global team size to where it was six months ago.”

Weller, who took over leadership in January last year, added that Datto had “elevated” its account management and “will continue to support MSPs”.

US-founded Datto first launched in APAC in 2015 under the leadership of Sydney-based director of sales James Bergl. In 2015, Datto merged with Autotask, which saw the former acquired by Vista Equity Partners and radically expanded its MSP base.

As of last July, Datto counted 1,200 partners in Australia and New Zealand alone and had roughly 60 staff across the wider APAC region. In March this year, Bergl was promoted to regional vice president of sales APAC.