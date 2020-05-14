Madison Technologies adds InHand Technologies to its IoT line-up

Credit: 149818655 © Thamrongpat Theerathammakorn Dreamstime.com

Queensland-based networking and communications distributor Madison Technologies has struck up a new deal with industrial communications vendor InHand Technologies.

InHand supplies a range of industrial IoT connectivity solutions along with industrial M2M routers, gateways, industrial ethernet switches, rugged computers and IoT management platforms.

Some of the vertical markets it particularly taps into includes smart grid, industrial automation, remote machine monitoring, smart vending, smart city and retail.

“Our partnership with InHand Networks provides our valued customers with high quality, cost competitive solutions for commercial and industrial applications,” Madison Technologies CEO Paul Calabro said. “It complements our existing portfolio of strong local and global brands we represent in the region. InHand has a long history of success and our team is well prepared to offer this range of products to the market.”

In a recent note to its customer base, Madison Technologies cabling and connectivity CEO, Steve Mannion ensured it had plans in place to continue to provide services and keep up with supplies.

“We are fortunate to have warehouses in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Auckland; if required, we can close one location and continue to service our customers through this national distribution network,” he said. “At this stage we are prepared, well stocked and ready to continue to be your trusted partner to deliver.”

Analyst firm Gartner forecasts that the enterprise and automotive Internet of Things (IoT) market will grow to 5.8 billion endpoints by next year.



