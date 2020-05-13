Vonage launches integration with ServiceNow

Vodafone jumps on board to take advantage of new integration experience

Credit: ServiceNow

Business cloud communications provider Vonage has expanded its contact centre capabilities to include seamless integration with digital workflow company, ServiceNow.

The Vonage Contact Centre will integrate with ServiceNow's enterprise-level Customer Service Management solution in an effort to deliver an all-in-one unified platform. It aims to supply agents with contextual and relevant data and workflows.

It will also suit companies using a combination of CRM tools and digital workflow applications across their organisations, especially those employing hybrid, multi-vendor and legacy solutions, Vonage said.

"With the ability to offer solutions that support ServiceNow and other leading business apps - all within our Vonage Contact Centre solution - we are helping businesses to leverage their mission critical productivity tools along with the workflows they need to enable their agents to be more efficient, more productive and better serve customers in real time,” Vonage chief product officer Jay Patel said.

The integration will see Vonage expand its market reach where it currently counts more than 6,200 customers globally.

Vodafone is already one customer taking advantage of the new integration capability with Prakash Shah, senior digital operations product manager, saying the company wanted to improve customer visibility and the support experience delivered to its large corporate customers, and the new integration will help achieve its outcome.

“The deep integration with ServiceNow enables our global service desk team to operate within the platform and respond to calls equipped with all the right information about the customer and call history," he said.

"Additionally, all the interaction data is automatically captured within ServiceNow, providing enhanced customer visibility. Vonage Contact Centre helps us to deliver a great experience for our customers and service desk teams."