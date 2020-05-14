Geoscience Australia seeks 'necessary and critical' management and maintenance tool

The off-the-shelf solution will need to consolidate several components across disparate networks

Credit: Illustration 37352194 © Johannes Gerhardus Swanepoel - Dreamstime.com

Geoscience Australia has put out a call to partners to supply a solution to manage its satellite system infrastructure.

The agency is seeking prices for a "scalable" off-the-shelf maintenance management tool for its NPI ground based Global Navigational Satellite System (GNSS).

According to an approach to market (ATM), the tool will support asset management and ongoing maintenance of the "necessary and critical” GNSS.

The solution must be able to record, query, track and schedule component, asset and work management information on iOS and Android mobile devices, be able to work offline, support an initial 215 GNSS sites across Australia and the Pacific and can handle five concurrent users.

The solution must also be able to record and manage testing and QA processes, incorporate and manage existing and graphical and non-graphical information via a bulk upload tool, link or export to other systems through application programming interfaces, import and export data and support land access for sites where remote GNSS infrastructure is deployed.

While not mandatory, desirable solutions, according to the ATM, include the ability to drive process and business workflows and to provide geospatial representation of assets or the ability to link with other corporate or open source geographic information system software.

Other desirable traits consist of the ability to record, attach and extract stakeholder interactions about physical site access for maintenance and operations and being certified by the Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP).

Additionally, Geosciences Australia will not make any of its facilities or assistance available during the length of the project.

Interested parties are able to send their submissions to until 5 June, 2pm AEST.