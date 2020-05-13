Deloitte aims to train 4000 staff on AWS

Credit: Deloitte

Deloitte has teamed up with Amazon Web Services as part of a new cloud training initiative to upskill roughly 4,000 of its Australian staff.

The Deloitte Cloud Guild will offer a variety of training opportunities such as hackathons and immersion days to self-paced learning modules.

The initiative will be delivered through through the AWS Skills Guild, the cloud provider's tailored training program.

Deloitte Consulting AWS lead partner Zack Levy will lead the Deloitte Cloud Guild as it aims to “be known as the most cloud-aware business in Australia".

“We’ve made the strategic decision to team up with AWS, who we believe have the best tools to help us innovate and build on our proven ability to deliver the most complex and challenging transformations,” Levy said. "We know education brings confidence, and in a rapidly changing world, we're improving the ability of our people to navigate with agility through the new world of work, by learning 'future ready' skills."

It is being flagged as one of the largest AWS Skills Guild initiatives announced to date and will provide participants – from beginners to professional developers – with the opportunity to acquire or build their cloud skills based on AWS' framework.

Modules available through the Deloitte Cloud Guild will include Transforming Enterprises to Capitalise on Cloud; Accelerating the Impact of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and Realising the Benefit from Disruptive Technologies.



Training programs will be tailored to different competency levels and will run for between one and three days, with additional hands-on experience provided over a three to six-month period. Existing specialists will have the opportunity to achieve the highest level of AWS certification.

Deloitte Consulting managing partner, Kaylene O’Brien, said the Cloud Guild will take professional development around cloud knowledge to the next level.

“This is something we had planned before the current COVID-19 crisis and will now become even more valuable as our clients continue to move to the cloud and with more urgency,” she said.

“Technology is changing the workplace so quickly that continuous skills development is a key requirement for all professionals today. We already have a firm-wide ‘tech savvy’ learning hub to help up-skill our people on key disruptive technologies.”

Last year, Deloitte launched its 'virtual office' in anticipation for staff to work effectively, remotely either on customer sites, or offer more flexibility to work from home, Levy said.

"Last month our virtual office came into its own, with 97 per cent of our work force moving to work from home," he said. "This was only possible because we wanted to invest in 'future ready' tools for our people."

Deloitte joins the likes of other major technology integrators such as DXC, which announced a similar mass training initiative earlier this month.

