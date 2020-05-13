Sydney Water opens EOI to tap into AI and ML

The software OEM must have at minimum skills in AI/ML, associated analytics/reporting layers and data science capabilities.

Credit: ID 178310800 © Phichet aelui | Dreamstime.com

Sydney Water Corporation is on the hunt for software vendors to develop an artificial intelligence solution for the water utility industry.

The agency has opened an expression of interest (EOI) for a software OEM with AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities.

The project aims to enable Sydney Water to combine IT and operational technology to assess and be in a position to predict and fix issues before they become a problem, according to the EOI.



The AI and ML models would be based on Sydney Water's “rich historical data set gathered over more than twenty years coupled with a wealth of internal subject matter expertise to contribute to the desired outcome,” it added.

Also part of the project is the improvement and extension of a recently developed internet of things (IoT) ecosystem.

Mandatory requirements for the software OEM are to have skills with AI/ML, associated analytics/reporting layers and data science capabilities.

In addition, desirable software OEMs would be willing to commit to the development of an IoT platform that incorporates at least a data ingestion broker service, an event management service and a device management service.

It is also preferred that the supplier work with a telecommunications provider.

Further, the corporation is seeking ways to share data between different agencies and partners, drive Smart City initiatives, such as the NSW government’s four-dimensional Digital Twins infrastructure projection project and smart integrated planning.



There is also room to adapt AI and ML to other aspects of the corporation, such as planning, HR, safety and property, which would be explored in the second phase of the project.

The deadline for submission is 22 May.



