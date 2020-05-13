Gigamon A/NZ leadership changes hands

George Tsoukas (Gigamon) Credit: Avi

Gigamon has seen a change of leadership in Australia and New Zealand following the departure of Adam Gordon in February.

The network visibility vendor has appointed George Tsoukas as regional country manager, tasking him with growing its 5G and cloud capabilities.

Tsoukas previously served as Avi Networks’ A/NZ regional VP for 18 months and has previously held senior roles at App Dynamics, VMware and Blue Cat Networks.

“I’m excited to join Gigamon because I see significant opportunities in the Australian and New Zealand markets and we’re just getting started,” he said.

“We have solid customer relationships with top-tier organisations, and coupled with the leading-edge solutions Gigamon offers, I’m confident we’ll remain at the forefront of the market.”

Tsoukas’ predecessor Gordon took over leadership of Gigamon in January last year, having moved on from leading Forescout.

According to his LinkedIn, he is now serving as country manager of Varonis as of May this year.