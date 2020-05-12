Westcon-Comstor moves into new Western Sydney warehouse

Westcon-Comstor's Phil Cameron Credit: Westcon Comstor

Westcon-Comstor Australia has consolidated three of its warehouses into a purpose-built new facility in Yennora in Western Sydney.

The new site is 60 per cent larger with 80 per cent greater pallet storage and provides the support required to grow the business.



The size and capacity of the integration centre has also doubled to accommodate large, complex projects, and will allow the distributor to manage stock "more effectively".

According to the distributor, the new warehouse location provides better links to public transportation, main freight providers and the M4, M5 and M7 interchanges, allowing for the introduction of longer operating hours.

Westcon-Comstor Australia managing director Phil Cameron said the built-for-purpose Yennora warehouse facility ensures it will continue its current growth trajectory and will enable its partners and vendors to take advantage of its offerings, such as its supply chain services.

“Our brand new warehouse project is the culmination of two years of strong, continued bottom-line growth stemming from increases across the board in our customer satisfaction, distribution execution, value-added services and programs, and our overall brand position in the market,” Cameron said.

Additionally, Westcon-Comstor will invest in improved mechanical equipment to decrease dock to stock and picking cycle times.

The warehouse will also implement updated security procedures including caged stock holding for government projects, additional alarms and cameras.

Westcon-Comstor claimed through its investment in an expanded warehouse, it has retained 100 per cent of staff and costs, while gaining more space. The principal head office will remain in St Leonards.



In September last year, the distributor saw its net profit turn around from $5.2 million in the red in 2018, to back in the black at $995,952 for the year ending 28 February.

Revenues for the distributor also increased 7.8 per cent to more than $442 million in Australia.

Since his time in the top role, Cameron has overseen the company grow more than 16 per cent and spent time building up its leadership team, investing in a digital distribution platform and growing its services business.

At the time, Cameron attributed its growth to its core vendor portfolio including Cisco, Check Point, F5 Networks, Juniper, NetApp and Palo Alto Networks.

“We’re going to continue our vendor specialisation, investment in our digital distribution platform and rolling out our services offerings. We’re doing a lot of work around complementary vendors,” he said.







