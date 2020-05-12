WD external hard drive power supply recalled over shock hazard

If the power supply is assembled incorrectly, live parts can be exposed

Credit: Dreamstime

The federal government has put out a recall notice for the switching mode power supply for Western Digital (WD)-branded My Passport Wireless Pro and SSD Hard Drives.

The APP524-051240U power supply, which was sold with at least eight different models of WD external drives between June 2016 and November 2019, could put users at risk of electric shock, according to an alert on the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) Product Safety Australia website.

The ACCC noted that if the power supply is assembled incorrectly, live parts can be exposed, which does not comply with the electrical safety standard and has the potential to shock. The power supply is affected when used with the adapter for Australia or New Zealand.

Credit: Product Safety Australia Western Digital Power Supply for My Passport Wireless Pro and SSD - underside

Product Safety Australia recommends that individuals or businesses using Power Supply APP524-051240U should immediately cease using it by turning off the attached power outlet, disconnect the adaptor from supply and store the power supply securely.

The ACCC has directed users to contact Western Digital directly if they have any issues, if they would like to receive a replacement or for directions regarding safe disposal of the power supply. More information can be found on the Product Safety Australia website.



There are no known issues with other power supply models, including the replacement model APP524-051240U-4. Additionally, the hard drive and SSD themselves and any other accessories such as USB cables are not affected and may continue to be used without the power supply.



The affected power supply were sold with SSD hard drives model numbers:



WDBP2P0020BBK

WDBVPL0010BBK

WDBSMT0030BBK

WDBSMT0040BBK

WDBAMJ0010BGY

WDBAMJ0020BGY

WDBAMJ2500AGY

WDBAMJ5000AGY