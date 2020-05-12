ARN Innovation Awards 2020: nominations open

Awards recognise excellence across customer value and innovation

Credit: IDG

Nominations have officially opened for the 2020 ARN Innovation Awards, celebrating excellence across customer value and innovation, spanning start-ups, partners, distributors and vendors.

The Awards will honour the tech industry across 10 categories: Start-up; Partner Value; Emerging Technology; Homegrown Innovators; Vendor Value; Distributor Value; Personal Innovation; Channel Choice; Corporate Citizen and Hall of Fame.

All categories will be judged based on three key points:



How are partners adding value to customers?

How are vendors adding value to partners?

How are distributors adding value to the channel?

All winners and finalists will be announced and promoted via ARN media platforms, providing the opportunity to shine a spotlight on your skill-sets and specialist expertise across the wider technology industry.

Winners will be unveiled during the ARN Innovation Awards Celebration Dinner at the Hyatt Regency in Sydney on 2 December, attended by more than 700 leading figures within the industry.

Furthermore, all winners and finalists will receive post-awards collateral which includes awards logos and email signatures, in recognition of your achievement.

Your submission will be judged by an esteemed panel of leading figures within the industry — more than 170 to be precise — providing the opportunity to tell your story to the influencers of the Australian technology scene.

Nominations will run until 9 June. We strongly recommend companies only self-nominate to ensure the best chance of success with our experienced judging panel and please note that we only accept one nomination submission per individual or company for every award. Nominations across multiple awards and categories are allowed.

Here are all the categories:

EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES AWARDS

The Emerging Technologies awards recognise partners providing customer value through new and emerging technologies.

START-UP AWARDS

The Start-Up awards recognise the new and emerging companies that have impacted the ICT industry, and presented opportunities for the Australian channel as a result.

HOMEGROWN AWARDS

The Homegrown awards recognise Australian made excellence in the ICT market.

PARTNER AWARDS

The Partner awards recognise small, mid-sized and enterprise providers for delivering innovation and value to customers across Australia.

VENDOR AWARDS

The Vendor awards recognise vendors helping partners deliver innovative solutions to customers, through leading-edge technology and channel-centric programs.

DISTRIBUTOR AWARDS

The Distributor awards recognise distributors innovating through the supply chain, providing value to vendors and partners across the channel.

PERSONAL INNOVATION AWARDS

The Personal Innovation awards recognise individuals who contribute to their company’s success.

CORPORATE CITIZEN AWARDS

The Corporate Citizen Awards recognise small, mid-sized and enterprise channel partners that have demonstrated a commitment to giving back to the community.

CHANNEL CHOICE AWARDS



Channel Choice, ARN’s online-only people’s choice awards, allows readers the chance to choose their favourite vendor, distributor, partner and Channel Enabler over the past 12 months. Channel Enabler recognises individuals within a vendor or distributor organisation, who continually add value for partners.

Voting will run for four weeks, from 28 June – 26 July, with only one vote per person/business email address will be accepted.

HALL OF FAME

The ARN Hall of Fame recognises IT leaders who have served the industry over a significant period and have been instrumental in the development of the Australian tech channel. The Hall of Fame (HoF) will be determined by the 170+ appointed industry judges plus previous HoF inductees.

To view all awards and nominate - click here