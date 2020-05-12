NTT drafted in for new MySkills website

Credit: Dreamstime

Australia’s Department of Education has turned to NTT to transform its website for the MySkills program as all courses move online.

The website, which contains a directory of vocational education and training (VET) providers in Australia, will be revamped by NTT as part of a $4.2 million contract.

The project will be carried out over four months and comes as the government attempts to provide more online training for Australians looking to upskill during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Education, NTT will be tasked with designing, developing, testing and releasing and a new version of the My Skills website.

This will include a secure portal for Registered Training Organisations (RTOs).

NTT will also provide hosting, maintenance and support services for the new My Skills website and RTO portal during Beta stage.

“The My Skills Transformation project procurement was conducted in accordance with the Commonwealth Procurement Rules,” an Education spokesperson said.

“The project aims to improve the quality and accessibility of information available for VET consumers and enhance the way consumers can search for, and compare, VET qualifications and RTOs.”