NDIA calls on partners to streamline its claims and payment system

The agency wants to move to an automated real time system, while keeping the old process as a backup

Credit: Photo 22327430 © Jeroen Kins - Dreamstime.com

The National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) has put put the call out to suppliers to help it overhaul its payment system through the development and implementation of a real time claims and direct payment solution.

According to an approach to market (ATM) issued by the agency, the solution is expected to automate the claims and payments process between providers, as opposed to the current portal-based manual claim processing.

The proposed solution should enable claims to be submitted at the point of sale across both physical and online environments, and should integrate spending restrictions so that claims can be within budget and only be used for the proper services, while allowing for claims to be approved overnight and also be reversable.

The solution also needs to be able to alert everyone involved, from participants in the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), to nominees, providers and plan managers, about the status of claims and payments, collect data and ensure the security of the solution.

Meanwhile, the portal-based system would remain in place as a fallback in case real time processing was unavailable.

By moving to the new payment system, the NDIA believes this will increase transactional data visibility and quality, improve payment correctness and reduce fraud, reduce agency cost and overhead and see less payment related issues.

Meanwhile, participants are expected to see greater choice, less administrative overhead, remove participant working capital requirements and clearer communication.

The ATM listing itself is not a procurement process, according to documents listed on AusTender, but is a request to find approaches to tackle the payment system overhaul.

Interested parties are invited to submit their approaches through the government’s AusTender site up until 4pm AEST on 5 June 2020.