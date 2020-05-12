Swoop descends on Anycast and DCSI in dual acquisition

Credit: Photo by Ray Hennessy on Unsplash

Fixed wireless infrastructure provider Swoop, previously known as Cirrus Communications, is eyeing new wholesale cross-sell opportunities following its dual acquisition of Anycast Networks and DCSI.

The network wholesaler and retail provider revealed on 4 May that it had struck a deal to buy fellow network wholesaler Anycast in a deal that would acquire the Anycast and DCSI assets, employees and customer contracts.

DCSI is a local internet service provider based in Warragul, Victoria, offering Broadband Internet, phone, and web hosting solutions, while Anycast offers virtual network-as-a-service offerings via its connected IP network, which it claims is ideally suited to internet service providers (ISP) looking for flexible bandwidth.

As part of the acquisition, Swoop will also gain an Australian-based call centre in Warragul.

“I am very excited to bring Anycast Networks national and international network together with Swoop’s fixed wireless access services,” Swoop executive chairman James Spenceley said. “Combine this with the DCSI residential ISP business and Swoop now services the wholesale, SMB and residential data markets.”

“I am also particularly excited to work with the founders of Anycast Networks, Jacob Carr and Tom Berryman, their innovative and exciting culture reminded me of the early days at Vocus,” he added.

As foreshadowed by Spenceley, following the integration of the companies, Swoop plans to go to market in three divisions: wholesale, SMB and residential.

Indeed, Swoop said it is looking toward wholesale cross-sell opportunities as the union between the two companies takes place.

“This acquisition is as much about bringing two teams of great people together as it is about the growth in the size of the business,” Swoop CEO Alex West said.

The deal comes roughly two months after Cirrus Communications, as Swoop was formerly known, unveiled its new brand name to align with fresh growth plans.

The name change to Swoop was made to reflect both the changes underway at Cirrus and to get away from a name that, by the company’s own admission, was popular among at least two other telco and network operators in the local market.

The company also wanted to move away from the cloud service connotations the Cirrus name may have mustered up in potential customers, given the company’s focus is on fixed wireless infrastructure.

The name change came after Cirrus last year decided to raise money to grow the business, with a focus on growing sales and strengthening its national network by building more base stations and investing in improving customer experience.

The capital raising concluded with local mining magnate Andrew Forrest’s Minderoo as a major investor, alongside Vocus founder James Spenceley and former Vocus deputy chairman Tony Grist, who both joined the board of the company.

“Tony Grist and I are both excited about the journey ahead and building a larger national business from the excellent base that Cirrus has built over the years,” Spenceley said at the time. “The rebrand is the first step in a new plan to market, exciting plans and new services for the business.”

Recently industry veteran Alex West joined as CEO, allowing previous CEO and co-founder Dr Eric Heyde to focus on the technical side as CTO.

According to Anycast Network’s Berryman, the decision to sell to Swoop was prompted by a call with Spenceley.

“Last year we were approached a few times by companies looking to acquire Anycast, but we weren’t looking to sell,” Berryman said. “When James called though and took us through the Swoop vision we knew this was an amazing opportunity. We are super excited to join the Swoop family and can’t wait to shake the market up.”