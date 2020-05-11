Hills’ Djeffri Setiawan named as Nexthop channel lead

Joins wholesale carrier after three years with Hills

Credit: Dreamstime

Former Hills executive Djeffri Setiawan has made the leap to Australian carrier Nexthop to lead its partner network.

Setiawan joins the wholesale carrier in the freshly minted role after three years with the distributor, where he held the role of general manager of IT products.

According to Nexthop, Setiawan led “one of the best performing divisions” at the beleaguered distributor, which had recently divested from a number of businesses.

“[Setiawan] brings a strategic approach to channel and vendor relationships with the aim of bolstering Nexthop’s presence in the sector,” the carrier said.

Specialising in dark fibre, Nexthop claims to provide low latency connectivity across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

Having started to roll out of dark fibre in other capital cities, the company is now looking to build up its customer base through its wholesale channel partners.

Last year Nexthop appointed former Motorola and Vocus talent Brad Hunt as national fibre operations manager, as well as ex-Internet Association of Australia’s Joe Wooller as CTO.

“These new appointments bring a tremendous amount of experience, knowledge and goodwill to Nexthop,” company co-founder Michael Lim said.

“We see huge potential in our platform, and this dream-team will be instrumental to our plans to further develop the business. We are continuing to expand the network to service our existing client base, and plan to build further to match demand from our wholesale channel partners.”